× Shelter in place order lifted at Waterford High

WATERFORD — Police said an order of shelter in place at Waterford High School has been lifted.

Police said the school administration was made aware of a single bullet that had been found in a student support conference room. The decision to order the shelter in place was made at that time.

Police said a shelter in place meant that the students participate in their normal classroom activity, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the school.

Police said on their Facebook page, “During interviews by the Waterford High School’s administration and Waterford Police Department’s school resource officer, it was learned who brought the bullet to school – perhaps accidentally. The case remains under investigation by both the police and the school.

At no time were students in danger, all students are safe. The “shelter in place” has been lifted, all Waterford High School students will be resuming normal activities and the bus schedule remains as normal.”