Silver Alert issued for elderly New Britain woman with Alzheimer's

NEW BRITAIN — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 86-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and speaks Spanish.

New Britain Police Department said Mary Braga is 5’6” tall weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Braga was last seen wearing an ivory colored shirt with flowers, gray pajama pants with polka dots and a gray wool hat and should be in possession of her cane that she uses to assist with walking.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the New Britain Police Department at (860) 826-3000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.