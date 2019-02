Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Voters across the state turned out in several communities for Tuesday's Special Election where there were five open seats in the State Legislature to fill.

FOX61 visited polling places in Farmington, East Hartford, West Hartford and New Britain, where voters exercised their right to vote in these select races.

In West Hartford, a power outage didn't stop voting at the Braeburn Elementary School.

The school lost power because of the wild winds that swarmed through the state Monday. The town set up generators to ensure the school was ready to go for Tuesday's Special Election. The power was restored around noon and no voting was impacted.

So what was up for grabs? Three Senate seats and two House seats.

Governor Ned Lamont pulled the lawmakers who won in November into his administration, creating these vacancies.

Below are the "unofficial results" all of the races that have been confirmed by the Democratic and Republican parties.

3rd Senate District:

South Windsor Mayor Saud Anwar will represent East Hartford, East Windsor, South Windsor and part of Ellington.

5th Senate District:

Derek Slap will move from his seat as a State Representative up to the Senate. Representing West Hartford, Burlington and parts of Bloomfield and Farmington. His win will trigger another special election. His seat in the House is now open.

6th senate district:

Representing Berlin, New Britain and part of Farmington, Republicans have picked up a seat that was Democratic before with the GOP's Gennaro Bizzarro taking the win.

39th House District:

New London City Councilor Anthony Nolan, a Democrat has declared victory.

99th House District:

Republicans picking up another seat, sending Joseph Zullo to the State Capitol.

While the Democrats won three seats, the Republicans picked up two. It doesn't change the dynamic of the legislature too much. Democrats still in the majority in the Senate and the House.

**Again these results are unofficial.**