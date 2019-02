Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- A class of first grade students from St. Brigid-St. Augustine Partnership school in West Hartford received a letter from Pope Francis.

After reading the book “Dear Pope Francis” the class had many question: what his favorite food is, how many bishops actually report to him, one student asked for the popes prayers.

"Our faith is very important,” said Patrice Hayes, a first grade teacher at St. Brigid-St. Augustine. “We strive to educate the whole child - academically and spiritually," Hayes said.

The Vatican wrote back on behalf of pope thanking the class for their letter and the popes prayers.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was pleased to receive your kind message,” Monsignor Paolo Borgia wrote. “He thanks you for writing to him and he is grateful for your prayers. Your Holy Father will pray for your class and your teachers, and he sends his blessing,” the letter said.

Read the full letter here.

**Story written by Sophia Contreras**