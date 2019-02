× 2 dogs die in Monroe house fire

MONROE — Two dogs died in a house fire in Monroe Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a house on Pepper Street around 8 a.m. on calls of heavy fire coming from the building.

Officials initially believed that someone was inside the house but determined that was not true.

Two dogs died in the fire and a firefighter injured themselves after slipping on ice.

The Fire Marshal said the fire was unintentional.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable.