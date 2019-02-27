Bridgeport Police seek identity of homicide suspect

BRIDGEPORT — Police have released a video of a suspect they say is connected to the homicide of Eric Salters.

The homicide happened on January 26th in Bridgeport. Police say the shooting occurred at the New England Tractor Trailer Training School located at Barnum Avenue, East Main Street.

Salters was rushed to the hospital, but never regained consciousness.

Any person who knows the identity of this male is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS(8477). The second male leaning against the wall holding a cane has already been identified.