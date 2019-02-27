Hazmat scare reported at MDC building in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hazmat crews and the bomb squad were at the scene of the MDC building at 555 Main Street in Hartford.

Police say the response was due to a report of several vials that contained an unknown substance.

The bomb squad was also called to the scene.

As of 1:20 p.m., police say the investigation was wrapped up, and the substances were recovered and sent out for further analysis.

The surrounding streets has since been reopened to traffic, and all normal operations have resumed at the building.

Police say there are no external evacuations at the time of the investigation.

BREAKING: Reports of Hazmat situation in Downtown Hartford – view from Gold St – as Main St is shutdown in from of MDC Building @FOX61News @SpencerSays #ApartmentNews pic.twitter.com/PRzda1qvzb — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) February 27, 2019

BREAKING: bomb squad on scene plus additional ambulance has arrived – Main St shutdown. View from apartment window. #Hartford pic.twitter.com/Ew8PxTrKWL — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) February 27, 2019