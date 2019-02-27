× Man arrested in connection with deadly Bridgeport hotel shooting

BRIDGEPORT — A man was arrested in connection in a deadly shooing that happening in 2018.

Donnell Williams was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of Alfanso Anderson.

On February 26, 2018, police received calls of shots fired inside room #12 inside the Inn at 145 Lake Street.

When officers arrived, they found a middle-aged black man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second arrest in the case.

Williams,28, is facing numerous charges including murder. He is being held on $1,000,000 bond.