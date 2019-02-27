× Norwich police list street closures, parking for St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday

NORWICH — If you’re heading to Norwich for one of the first St. Patrick’s parades of the season, police have issued a list of street closures you’ll want to know.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 from 1:00-5:00 PM

Police said the Parade Route will Be:

• Begin on Main St in the area of Railroad Av.

• Enters into Franklin Square.

• Right onto Franklin St.

• Travel on Franklin St turning left onto Willow St.

• Travel on Willow St turning left onto Chestnut St.

• Travel on Chestnut St merging onto Broadway.

• Travel on Broadway turning left onto Main St.

• The Parade will continue on Main St till the end in the area of Railroad Av.

 A parking ban and temporary traffic rerouting will be in effect starting at 8:00 am and will remain in effect until approximately 5:00 pm in the downtown area.

At 10:00 am the area of Main Street between North Main Street and Franklin Street will be closed to facilitate set-up for participants in the parade.

NO PARKING AREAS

Main Street Both sides entire length

Franklin Street Both sides from Main Street to Willow Street

Chestnut Street Both sides from Willow Street to Broadway

Broadway Both sides from Union Square to Main Street

TRAFFIC REGULATIONS:

At 11:00 am Parade route will be closed to traffic:

The streets affected:

Main Street – from Burnham Square to Courthouse Square

Franklin Street – from Main Street to Franklin Square

Broadway – from Union Square to Main Street

Cliff Street – from Main Street to Oak, Hawthorne and Park Streets

Park Street -from Main Street to Cliff Street

Chestnut Street -from Willow Street to Union Square

Willow Street -Franklin Street to Chestnut Street

PARKING FACILITIES:

The Market Street parking garage will be accessible both prior to and during the parade. The City Hall parking decks will also be available. Motorists are encouraged to use these facilities.

For more information please visit the Norwich St. Patrick’s Day Parade website at Gonorwichct.com.