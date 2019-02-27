× Plymouth to have extra patrols at middle school Thursday after ‘upsetting’ social media post

PLYMOUTH — Officials said steps have been taken to ensure safety at the middle school after a student’s post on social media Wednesday evening

Dr. Martin J. Semmel, Superintendent of Schools called the post upsetting and said in a message to parents that he has been in contact with Plymouth police. Law enforcement officials will take steps Thursday to ensure safety at the Eli Terry Jr. Middle School. Officers will be at the school through out the day.

Semmel said, “The post itself showed a picture of an automatic weapon with the words ‘pray for ETJMS’ ”

He went on to say, “I hope you know that we take these kinds of threats extremely seriously and will take all steps necessary to ensure that our students and families continue to feel safe and secure in our buildings. ”

Good evening, I need to share some disturbing news with you regarding a Snapchat post that was allegedly sent from an ETJMS student this evening. The post itself showed a picture of an automatic weapon with the words “pray for ETJMS”. This kind of post was upsetting to me and I believe will be upsetting to all parents and students. I have been in contact with the Plymouth Police Department who have taken steps to ensure that we are safe from harm as a school and community. Nonetheless, the Plymouth Police Department will have police officers at ETJMS tomorrow morning and throughout the day. We will monitor the situation and determine if additional or continued steps are necessary. Our counselors are available at all schools for any student who would like to discuss their feelings regarding safety and security in the wake of this outrageous post. I hope you know that we take these kinds of threats extremely seriously and will take all steps necessary to ensure that our students and families continue to feel safe and secure in our buildings. We are very proud of the community of learners that we are developing in all of our buildings and I am significantly disappointed in the events of this evening. However, it is imperative that we do not allow the choice of one individual to diminish the learning opportunities that all of our students enjoy in each of our buildings. I will send additional pertinent information as it becomes available. Sincerely, Dr. Martin J. Semmel, Superintendent of Schools