State police arrest former AT&T employee in connection with theft of smartphones, tablets

NEW BRITAIN — State Police said they have arrested a West Haven man who they say created fraudulent customer accounts to obtain smartphones and tablets in order to sell them to third parties.

Jose Luis Lopez, 32, was charged with First Degree Larceny Wednesday. Police said AT&T Asset Protection was reported the result of a larceny investigation in July, 2018. Police said while Lopez was employed by AT&T, he created fraudulent customer accounts in order to obtain numerous promotional smartphone and tablets which he then sold to third parties.

Lopez turned himself in to police. He was released on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain court on March 15.

Police said more charges will be filed in the case.