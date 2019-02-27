Winter Weather Advisory: Snow on the way late Wednesday into Thursday

It’s a cold morning, with wind chills down near zero and actual temperatures in the teens. We have quiet weather for much of the day today, but it will stay cold.

Then we turn our attention to our next winter storm. This one will be entirely fluffy snow, FINALLY a storm without ice! The timing will help with the storm’s impact too. Most of the snow will fall after the evening commute Wednesday and before the morning commute Thursday.

TIMING: Light snow will develop later in the afternoon for parts of western CT. A few areas of light snow are possible in northern CT (Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland Counties) for the evening commute. But most of the snow will develop after that, overspreading the state through 10 PM. While it should start off very light, the ground will be frozen, so roads may become slick once the snow begins to fall. The snow peaks overnight before tapering off near sunrise on Thursday.

SNOW TOTALS: This will be light and fluffy snow, so amounts will vary a bit. It looks like 2″-4″ of snow is likely for the northern half of the state with 1″-2″ in southern Connecticut.

IMPACT: No wind. No ice. Nice timing (the kids get a full school day Wednesday). This storm will be a pleasure compared to the last few! Snow will be light and fluffy making it easy to move. Roads will likely be snow-covered overnight on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As for schools, there may be some delayed openings on Thursday possible with slick roads.

Looking ahead…

The rest of Thursday and Friday will be quiet. But an active weather pattern is setting up here in New England.

There is another storm to watch for Saturday and this one could bring rain, snow, ice or a little but of everything. This isn’t a big storm by any means but some minor accumulations are possible depending on the track (mainly in northern CT) and it may affect your weekend plans.

A bigger storm is POSSIBLE by Monday of next week. One of our computer models is hinting at a decent snow storm. But others are just sunny Monday of next week. So it’s worth watching but I wouldn’t get too excited OR nervous about this one yet.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon/evening snow. High: Upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Snow ends early. Clearing. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

SATURDAY: Chance rain/snow/mix. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Chance snow. High: Low 30s.

