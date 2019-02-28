Chance for snow Friday morning; tracking more snow for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some light snow is possible towards daybreak Friday. It won't amount to much but there's a chance it could coat things up in spots for the morning drive.

Then we're on the weather watch for late Friday night into Saturday morning. What initially looked like a fairly harmless storm has suddenly turned into more of a concern (red flag)! Snow will develop late Friday night (after midnight) and continue through Saturday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. We may end up being right on the edge of no snow (west) and very heavy snow (east). So this is a high stakes forecast. A little wiggle in the storm track makes a big difference.

More action is on the way for Sunday night into Monday. This looks like a "juicier" storm, meaning there's more moisture to work with. It has the potential to cause significant snow accumulations, again depending on the track.

We think snow develops Sunday evening, coming down heavy at times after midnight. Then there's a possible change to a wintry mix or rain for part of CT early Monday if the storm tracks straight over CT. A track farther south would mean all snow and a track offshore will mean all snow but less accumulation. One thing I will say is that when we figure out the first storm (Saturday) that will make it easier for the models to resolve what the second one will do. They're all connected!

With all of this I think it's fair to say March is coming in like a lion! After our stormy weather pattern ends, it's really cold for much of next week with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Chance for light snow/flurries in southern CT. Lows: 16-23.

FRIDAY: Chance for early snow showers (southern CT), otherwise mostly cloudy. High: Upper 30s - near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Snow in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for evening snow. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Chance snow/mix/rain. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

