Clearing, temps in the 30s Thursday; Partly cloudy Friday

We don't have a ton of snow out there, but it has caused a few problems on the roads this morning. Dry air limited our snow accumulation yesterday evening, so while some spots in CT have up to 3", a lot of towns have a coating to an inch on the ground. Temperatures have been quite cold, so roads, driveways, and sidewalks may be very slippery this morning.

Looking ahead, skies will clear out today with temperatures staying on the cool side. Highs will be in the low/mid 30s, which is slightly below seasonable for this time of year.

Friday will be quiet for the most part, but an active weather pattern is setting up here in New England in the next few days. With the way this winter has shaped up, I wouldn't get really excited for snow.

There is another minor storm to watch for Saturday afternoon/evening and this one could bring rain, snow, ice or a little bit of everything. This isn't a big storm by any means but some minor accumulations are possible depending on the track (mainly in northern CT), and it may affect your weekend plans.

More action is on the way for Monday. A bigger storm than the Saturday one means there will be more precipitation to go around. While we're confident we're getting a storm, what form that precipitation falls as is still "up in the air". It's all about the exact path of the storm, with a variation north or south meaning more/less snow, or more/less rain. So it's worth watching but I wouldn't get too excited OR nervous about this one yet.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Clearing skies and staying cool. High: Low/mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows: 16-23.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

SATURDAY: Chance light rain/snow/mix. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Chance snow and mix. High: Low 30s.

