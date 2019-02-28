Daytrippers” Interstellar snow tubing at Powder Ridge; Same hill, added thrill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD – Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort has had visitors hitting their hill for years to enjoy the downhill thrill of snow tubing, but this season they have created a more electric atmosphere.

For the first time Powder Ridge has begun “Interstellar Tubing”.

Sean Hayes, the owner of Powder Ridge said, “this is not the churches backyard or your friend’s backyard, this is high speed.”

Hayes said, this year they have eight lanes of tubing all lit up with music going at night.

“The lights add a bit of excitement and it’s a family atmosphere,” Hayes said. “We’re trying to bring more nightlife to Powder Ridge.”

Powder Ridge has added a high-end restaurant called "Fire at the Ridge" at the base of the hill in the past few years and is now a busy summer stop as well offering mountain biking and disc golf among other activities.

Reservations for Interstellar Snow Tubing are recommended, it only lasts as long as the snow is safe to ride on. Interstellar Tubing runs Thursday to Sunday nights.

