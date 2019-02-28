× Eight additional flu-related deaths reported in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Connecticut Department of Health released their weekly flu report and said eight more deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 37 on the season.

“Eight flu-associated deaths were reported in week 8, resulting in a total of 37 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far,” DPH said in a release. “Thirty-two flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified), 3 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), 1 with influenza A (H3N2), and 1 with influenza B. Of the 37 total reported flu-associated deaths, 23 occurred in persons >65 years of age, 10 in persons 50-64 years of age, 3 in persons 25-49 years of age, and 1 in an individual 5-17 years of age. For comparison to the 2017-2018 flu season, 105 total influenza-associated deaths had been reported as of week 8.”

DPH said a total of 5,295 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season.

“New Haven (1,551), Hartford County (1,285), Fairfield (1,129), New London (345), Middlesex (319), Litchfield (285), Windham (195), Tolland (101), and 85 in currently unknown counties. Of the 5,295 total positive reports, 4,405 were influenza A (subtype unspecified), 669 influenza A (2009 H1N1), 115 influenza A

(H3N2), and 106 influenza B.”

