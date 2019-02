× Firefighter injured in Waterford fire

WATERFORD — The Waterford firefighters Union tweeted that a firefighter was ‘down’ while fighting a fire at 32 Vivian Street.

They report that the fire had started in the basement, and the stairs burned away. The house is a 2.5 story wood frame structure.

The union reports that the firefighter was removed from the building.

It’s unknown the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story.

FF being transported — Waterford Professional Firefighters (@Local4629) February 28, 2019