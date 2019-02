Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD -- Fire department officials said a Waterford firefighter was released from the hospital after he fell through a floor while fighting a fire at 32 Vivian Street Thursday morning.

The fire was reported in the basement of the 2.5-story home just before noon.

Officials tell FOX61 News that the fire damaged the home extensively, and it is now uninhabitable.

We'll have more on this story as it becomes available.

FF being transported — Waterford Professional Firefighters (@Local4629) February 28, 2019