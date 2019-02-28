× Hartford police charge wounded man with murder

HARTFORD – Police have charged a man found with a gunshot wound with shooting another man dead on a Hartford street.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19th, police responded to gunfire in the area of 249 New Britain Avenue. Minutes later, 46 year old Richard Kinoshita arrived at Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound. Kinoshita was admitted to the operating room but ultimately died from his injuries.

Approximately twenty-minutes after the shooting on New Britain Avenue, a man was located on Atwood Street in the city’s North End with an apparent gunshot wound to the hip. Police say that victim was not cooperative and would say where he was when shot.

Hartford’s Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division assumed control of both investigations. From numerous witness interviews and physical evidence at both crime scenes, they determined the Atwood Street victim, later identified as 19-year-old Ian Wilson Jr., had also been shot on New Britain Avenue.

Police say further investigation indicated that Wilson was responsible for the death of Kinoshita, and that physical evidence suggests the shootings occurred as the result of a marijuana transaction.

Today, police located Ian Wilson Jr. in Waterbury and arrested him on a warrant charging Wilson with one count of Murder, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Ian Wilson Jr. is currently being held in lieu of a $1,000,000 dollar bond and is to be arraigned tomorrow, Friday, March 1st in Hartford Superior Court.