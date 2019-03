Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The governor's budget proposal to put a tax on sugary drinks is not sitting well with one business in New Britain.

Avery's Beverages LLC is taking a little dig at the governor's recent proposal for a tax on soda in Connecticut. Avery's is now making a limited batch of "Don't Tax Me, Ned" soda.

Governor Lamont has floated the idea of a one-and-a-half cent per ounce tax on sugary drinks. Avery's said they're concerned about what could happen if that tax proposal goes through.