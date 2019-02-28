Newtown Action Alliance backs House bill on gun control

WASHINGTON DC — The House of Representatives passed a legislation for gun control, dubbed as the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. It’s been 25 years since any major gun control legislation.

Po Murray, the Chairwoman of the Newtown Action Alliance said in a statement:

“In 2017, 40,000 Americans were killed by guns, the highest level in 40 years, and more than 1,200 children were killed by guns since the Parkland tragedy.”

The bill, H.R. 8, was the first vote on gun control legislation since the Sandy Hook tragedy. The bill passed with a vote in favor of 240-190. Before the bill, only licensed gun dealers had to perform background checks for anyone wanting to buy a firearm. But now, with the proposed bill, all firearm sales in the country are required to perform background checks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her confidence that the universal background checks bill will be passed Tuesday evening at a 25-year anniversary party for the Brady Campaign on gun control.

This is not the first time that Pelosi spoke out for the advancement for gun control. During the event, Pelosi talked to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about her own efforts in the 1990s for gun control. She described gun control as “hard,” but a triumph that will help save millions.

This bill will move to the Senate, where many Democrats believe that the bill will not pass due to the Republican majority. The legislation needs at least 60 to continue. Schumer said “We have a Democratic House that will not flinch. We have a Senate Democratic minority that will not flinch. Most of all, we have a public who is aroused and strong.”

Despite pressure from the House, Senate Republicans are unlikely to take up the legislation, according to a member of Senate leadership.

Majority Whip John Thune — the second ranking Republican in the chamber — told CNN on Tuesday that it’s “unlikely” that the Senate will take up the bill for debate soon.

The Newtown Action Alliance met with Senators yesterday to discuss about their gun control policies. The 26 list policy will help to “reduce gun homicides, gun suicides, unintentional shootings, mass shootings, and gun injuries.”

Some of those policies include to close the Charleston loophole, mandatory waiting period for gun purchases, making gun trafficking a federal crime, and prohibit open carry.

Another sign of coordinated efforts around the vote: Gun control group Everytown is dumping $400,000 into advertisement purchasing and sponsorships with media outlets and targeted ads on Facebook asking people to contact their representative about the bill, according to a spokesperson for the group.