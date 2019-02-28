Suffield PD asking for public’s help in identifying abandoned dog

SUFFIELD — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a dog that was found tied up on a trail in Stony Brook Park in Suffield Thursday afternoon.

“Upon arrival, the Animal Control Officer located a small older canine, possibly a Terrier breed, that was tied to a tree by a leash. This leash was wrapped around one of the dog’s legs tightly, appearing to impact the dog’s circulation,” Suffield Police Department said in a release.

Police added that there were other visible signs of neglect and suspected abuse such as severe matting of the dog’s fur, missing portions of fur from the dog’s tail, and a tumor present on one of the dog’s rear legs.

“Icicles were visible hanging from the dog’s fur and the Animal Control officer noted what appeared to be signs of significant neglect of the dog’s dental care,” police said.

Police said the dog was taken to a local animal hospital for care.

Police said the dog might’ve been left outside in the cold for approximately one day. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffield Animal Control at 860-668-3870.