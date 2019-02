Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- Wethersfield Police say 28-year-old Chelsea Quail was arrested for violating her probation after crashing into a police cruiser on Griswold Road.

Police say she was not injured in the crash, and will be in court later today.

The officer in the cruiser had no serious injuries, but 'will be out for a while'.

The crash is still under investigation.

It's unknown at this time if the weather was a factor in the crash. Police have not identified the officer injured.