Branford man killed after mobile home fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- One man was killed after a fire in a mobile home on Foxon Road in Branford.

Officials say the fire started around 12:40 a.m. at 224 Foxon Road in trailer 10C. Within six minutes of the 911 call, fire crews arrived.

While fighting back the fire, they found a 66-year-old man inside. He was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Officials say when the man was taken out of the home, he was in cardiac arrest. Officials believe the man suffered smoke inhalation and some burns. He died at the hospital.

The man was the only person inside the home at the time.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.