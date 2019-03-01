Calling all chocolate lovers! Cadbury’s parent company is hiring chocolate tasters

BERKSHIRE, England — Do you have a serious sweet tooth? Constant cravings for chocolate? Mondelēz International may have the perfect job for you.

Mondelēz International prides themselves as the “world’s leading maker of chocolate, biscuits, candy and gum.” They are the parent company for billion-dollar brands like Cadbury, Oreo, belVita, Milka and Trident.

Now, they need your help. According to its website, the company is looking for chocolate tasters to help perfect and launch a new product across the globe.

Tasters, hired as part-time employees, are expected to test the product and provide feedback.

The online application says the ideal candidate will have a “passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection,” be honest when providing feedback, eager to try new products and have a communicative personality and a firm grasp of the English language.

Mondelēz International said this job may not be suitable for those with dietary restrictions, food intolerances or allergies to certain food products.

You can apply on the company’s website, here.

Mondelēz International advises if you do not receive a response from the company within 14 business days, then your application has not been successful. However they encourage you to visit their career website for additional opportunities.