× CW 20 and FOX 61 to broadcast 48th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HARTFORD — Erin Go Bragh!

St.Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and FOX61 and CW 20 wants to celebrate the 48th Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade with you.

CW 20 will broadcast the parade live on Saturday, March 9, starting at 11:30 a.m. The parade is schedule to start at 11 a.m. rain, snow, or shine, and will end at Hartford’s Memorial Arch.

The parade will be hosted by FOX 61 Morning News Anchors, Tim Lammers and Erika Arias. Coverage will also feature Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell along with Meteorologist Matt Scott, covering the sights and sounds along the parade route.

FOX 61 Meteorologists Rachel Frank and Rachel Piscitelli, Chief Investigator Brian Foley, Sports Anchor Joe D’Ambrosio, Anchor/Reporter Aisha Mbowe and Reporter Zinnia Maldonado will march in the parade.

The parade coverage will also be re-broadcasted in its entirety on FOX 61 on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday March 17 at noon.

The Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade is organized by the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee (C.C.C.C.C.), a civic group committed to fostering, promoting and celebrating the contributions of Irish and Irish-Americans to Central Connecticut’s vibrant

communities.

Cromwell, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Hartford, Manchester, Newington, South Windsor, West Hartford and Wethersfield communities are expected to march.

“CW 20 and FOX 61 are proud to continue the commitment to Connecticut’s communities by broadcasting Greater Hartford’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade again this year,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of CW 20 and FOX 61. “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the parade. And, for those who prefer to watch from home, tune into our live parade coverage on CW 20, watch the livestream on FOX61.com, than celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with our rebroadcast on FOX 61.”

The Spectacular Spectators Contest is a new and fun addition to the parade. Immediately prior to the parade step off, the Parade’s SHAMROCK SQUAD will search out Spectacular Spectators lining the parade route.

They will identify and recognize winners in the categories of SPIRIT, FAMILY AND TAILGATERS. There is no application and no need to register in advance for the contest. When they see the SHAMROCK SQUAD GOLF CART along the route, attendees are invited to show their spirit, demonstrate family pride or showcase their tailgate set up.