× Podcast: Nor’easter: Beast of the Northeast

HARTFORD — A Nor’easter” is a particular type of storm known for its potency and potential for devastation.

From Stonington to Salisbury, from Milford to Manchester and beyond, these storms can dump feet of snow on Connecticut, churn up Long Island Sound, and cause havoc for days on end. FOX61 Meteorologist Matt Scott and meteorologists from four other Tribune Media owned television stations, discuss the history, the impact, and the science of forecasting these storms unique to Connecticut and the rest of the northeastern United States.