Podcast: Nor’easter: Beast of the Northeast

WEATHER WATCH: What to expect with Saturday’s snowfall
Posted 5:00 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, March 1, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 28: Workers continue snow removal efforts in the Back Bay neighborhood the day after Winter Storm Juno, on January 28, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The storm brought 24.4 inches of snow to Boston, and up to 36 inches in other parts of Massachusetts. (Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)

HARTFORD — A Nor’easter” is a particular type of storm known for its potency and potential for devastation.

From Stonington to Salisbury, from Milford to Manchester and beyond, these storms can dump feet of snow on Connecticut, churn up Long Island Sound, and cause havoc for days on end. FOX61 Meteorologist Matt Scott and meteorologists from four other Tribune Media owned television stations, discuss the history, the impact, and the science of forecasting these storms unique to Connecticut and the rest of the northeastern United States.

 

