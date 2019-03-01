Foodie Friday: Roseland Apizza in Derby

Connecticut is home to some of the best pizza in the nation and while New Haven gets much of the pub, don’t sleep on the little city of Derby.

Since 1935, Roseland Apizza has served the community making it a staple for pizza lovers far and wide.

Using the same recipes for more than 80 years, the opportunities are endless.

From the Poor Man’s Pie (basically sauce, garlic, spices and grated cheese), shrimp casino (huge pieces of shrimp, bacon, peppers & spices) to just about everything in between, there are more than 50 pizzas. Whether it’s red or white, there is something for everyone.

“The best pizza I have had in years,” wrote Dianne S. in an online review. “It’s the perfect amount of spicy *real* sauce and plenty of toppings too!”

The pizza is a thin crust and cooked well-done, which is exactly the way it all started decades ago.

“That is important to us,” quipped third-generation owner John Lucarelli. “We do what we can to keep up the tradition and it’s those priceless recipes and the high-quality ingredients that keeps people coming in.”

This cozy little pizza joint also serves up some serious Italian food! Pastas, spicy shrimp fra diavalo, chicken parmigiana, veal parmigiana and lasagna all made from scratch and you can taste it.

“I grew up here, working and of course eating,” smiled Eddie Larsen, who is a fourth-generation owner. “We put everything we can into keeping the tradition of our family.”

And you can taste it!