FOX61 Student News: Police Explorers Program

Story by Michael Loschiavo, Amira Samih, Pam Ellison, and Samara Thacker - Jonathan Law High School

MILFORD - Some high schoolers are looking to get around the law, but 16-year-old Mike Loschiavo is looking to enforce it.

Loschiavo, a junior at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, is one of 15 local teenagers who takes part in the Fairfield Police Explorers program.

The Fairfield Police Explorers is an official program of the Fairfield Police Department, designed by the Boy Scouts of America to expose young men and women to the career choices in law enforcement.

Loschiavo says the program prepares teens who want to pursue a career in law enforcement by providing them with real-life situations. “The program has taught me how to work in intense situations and work well with other Explorers,” Loschiavo said.

The Police Explorers learn both in the classroom and in a field environment. Weekly meetings include training on police duties, forensic science, self-defense, and firearms.

Officer Richard Peck says the program turns young men and women into critical thinkers. “I get to see young men and women develop from brand new Explorer recruits to adults who can enter any job field as critical thinkers, as people who can go out and spread the word that law enforcement is a noble career and a career that should be pursued,” Peck said.

Many Explorer graduates have become EMTs, police officers, and firefighters. Loschiavo hopes his time with the Explorers gives him the best opportunities for his future in law enforcement.