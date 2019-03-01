Gov. Lamont calls for special election for Avon, West Hartford, Farmington

WEST HARTFORD – The results of Tuesday’s special election have triggered another special election in Connecticut’s 19th house district.

State Representative Derek Slap won in the race for the 5th district senate seat, so his house seat is now vacant. Now-Senator Slap was sworn into office on Friday.

Governor Ned Lamont has called for the special election in the 19th house district on April 16.

The 19th house district includes parts of Avon, Farmington and West Hartford.

Under state law, the governor is required to schedule a special election within ten days of a General Assembly vacancy. The special election must be held 46 days after the notice from the governor.