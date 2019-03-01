WEATHER WATCH: What to expect with Saturday’s snowfall
Check storm delays and closings here

Gov. Lamont calls for special election for Avon, West Hartford, Farmington

Posted 5:32 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, March 1, 2019

WEST HARTFORD – The results of Tuesday’s special election have triggered another special election in Connecticut’s 19th house district.

Senator Derek Slap sworn into office on March 1, 2019 (Contributed)

State Representative Derek Slap won in the race for the 5th district senate seat, so his house seat is now vacant. Now-Senator Slap was sworn into office on Friday.

Governor Ned Lamont has called for the special election in the 19th house district on April 16.

The 19th house district includes parts of Avon, Farmington and West Hartford.

Under state law, the governor is required to schedule a special election within ten days of a General Assembly vacancy. The special election must be held 46 days after the notice from the governor.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.