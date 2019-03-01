× Manchester police officer placed on leave and arrested after allegations of domestic violence

MANCHESTER — A Manchester police officer was arrested and charged with a domestic violence.

Police said that Officer Jason Wagner was arrested Friday for an alleged domestic violence incident that happened in July of 2018.

The Manchester Police Department became aware of the allegations in January.

Wagner,40, was placed on administrative leave with pay on January 23, 2019, while a criminal investigation was conducted.

Wagner is being charged unlawful restraint in the second degree and disorderly conduct. He was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court March 4.

Wagner has been on the Manchester Police Department since 2002.

Manchester police have launched an internal investigation into Wagner’s conduct.