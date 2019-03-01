WATCH: Bridgeport man arrested, charged after rolling over dump truck

FAIRFIELD — Police say a garbage truck violently slid and rolled its way on Greenfield Street in Fairfield, crashing right in front of a childhood learning center.

The crash happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Witnesses called police after they saw the 2016 Isuzu dump truck flipped on its side and land near the Creative Minds Early Childhood Center, LLC.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit arrived at the scene minutes later. Police report that the dump truck, which was full of garbage, had been speeding too fast while driving north on Greenfield Street.

Police say the driver, 19-year-old Anthony Bustillo, of Bridgeport, lost control of the truck because he had been speeding. According to police, after Bustillo lost control he “crossed over the double yellow lines, and then veered to the right and made contact with a large set of rocks.”

Bustillo was arrested and charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was later released after posting a $400 cash bond and is set to be in court on March 12.