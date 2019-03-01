× Police make arrest in Connecticut College voyeurism case

NEW LONDON – Police say they have charged a Massachusetts man on seven counts of Voyeurism in their investigation into incidents at Connecticut College.

Carlos Antonio Alberti, of Richmond, MA, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant at the New London Police Department. He is charged with taking cellphone images of women at the private liberal arts college between October 2018 and January 2019.

Alberti, who turned 21 in February, was a student at the time of the incidents. In an emailed statement, Connecticut College said “The individual has been separated from campus pending the College’s student conduct process.”

Police say most incidents occurred at the Plant House dormitory. The restrooms there are co-ed. Connecticut College had previously issued a statement saying “We have taken measures including the installation of privacy curtains in an affected residence hall…and ensured that there are private restroom options in the affected buildings.”

Alberti posted a $150,000 cash-surety bond set by the court. He is due back in court on March 15th.

Police say that their investigation is continuing. They encourage anyone who has information concerning illegal activity to contact the police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0. Amonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDTip”, plus the information. to Tip411 (847411).