Snow expected Saturday and Sunday; Storm for Monday

Some light snow is falling out there this morning, leading to a coating to an inch in parts of CT (mainly southern CT). Even though it's not a lot of snow, it's causing a few slick spots out there this morning. The rest of the day will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s.

Then we're on the weather watch for tonight into Saturday morning. Snow will develop late tonight (around or just after midnight) and continue through Saturday morning before tapering off by mid-day.

SATURDAY SNOW AMOUNTS: With this storm, southern and eastern CT may end up with the highest in the state. Around 3"-6" is possible southeast of I-84, with 1"-3" towards northwestern CT. As with any snowstorm around here, the accumulation totals can vary pretty quickly in short distances. The snow projections should be used as guidelines and not taken as gospel.

After the snow tapers off during the day on Saturday, we have about 36 hours of quiet weather for the 2nd half of Saturday and most of the daytime on Sunday.

More action is on the way for Sunday night into Monday. This looks like a "juicier" storm, meaning there's more moisture to work with. It has the potential to cause significant snow accumulations, again depending on the track.

We think snow & wintry mix develops Sunday evening, coming down heavy at times after midnight. Then there's a possible change to all wintry mix or rain for part of CT early Monday if the storm tracks straight over CT. A track farther south would mean all snow and a track offshore will mean all snow but less accumulation. One thing I will say is that when we figure out the first storm (Saturday) that will make it easier for the models to resolve what the second one will do. They're all connected!

With all of this I think it's fair to say March is coming in like a lion! After our stormy weather pattern ends, it's really cold for much of next week with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Morning snow gradually ending, then mostly cloudy. High: Upper 30s - near 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: Snow moves in around or just after midnight. Early morning snow, heavy at times. Lows: 20s.

SATURDAY: Snow in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for evening snow. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Chance snow/mix/rain. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

