Update: Dog found abandoned in Suffield recovering, has new name

SUFFIELD – A dog found tied up on a trail in Stony Brook Park Thursday afternoon is recovering at an animal hospital.

Suffield Animal Control has named the dog Brooks.

The terrier was found tied to a tree by a leash. “This leash was wrapped around one of the dog’s legs tightly, appearing to impact the dog’s circulation,” Suffield Police Department said in a release. “This dog was left out to die overnight throughout the snowstorm,” the release said.

Police said there were visible signs of neglect and suspected abuse, such as severe matting of the dog’s fur, missing portions of fur from the dog’s tail, and a tumor present on one of the dog’s rear legs.

“Icicles were visible hanging from the dog’s fur and the Animal Control officer noted what appeared to be signs of significant neglect of the dog’s dental care,” police said.

Friday afternoon Brooks looked much better after a haircut and some grooming.

“If Brooks continues on his bounce-back path of recovery, he will be eligible for adoption in approximately two weeks,” Suffield Animal Control said.

The investigating into who left Brooks tied up continues. Anyone with information about the dog, his previous owners, or this incident is urged to contact Animal Control Officer R. Selig at (860)668-3870 or RSelig@SuffieldCT.gov.