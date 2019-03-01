Vigil held in remembrance of two brothers killed in New Britain house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN - Friends and family near and far mourned the loss of the two young lives lost in a big house fire Sunday night on Elam Street.

A vigil was held Friday night in remembrance of Shaheen Davis, 29 and Elijah Little, 17 of New Britain.

There was a huge turnout with support from city officials and first responders.

"There's no question. New Britain is a tight community," said New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz.

Balloons, flowers and candles filled the front lawn of the home that is now boarded up and burnt to a crisp.

The house was engulfed in flames Sunday night by the time firefighters arrived, but it was too late to save Davis and Little.

A family member told FOX 61 Little was trying to wake up Davis who was asleep at the time.

Chief Ortiz said it has been a very tough week for the department.

Two firefighters were injured but are expected to be okay. The real pain is in the fact that two young lives were taken too soon.

"Obviously they take it personal. We took an oath to protect the city. We take that oath very seriously and whenever we fall short of that oath and we have a fire fatality, there’s an emotional investment involved," said Chief Ortiz.

Little was a senior at New Britain High School.

Principal Damon Pearce released a letter using descriptions of how his friends perceived him as.

In it, it said "He got along with everybody, “...treated everyone as equal,” “...was a peacemaker...,” and his presence lent an air of confidence that “...made other kids popular.”

Little's friends were overcome with emotion while talking about him.

"It’s terrible. Like I can’t believe one of my best friends, my closest friends is just gone like that but I know he did it for a good cause, like he did it to save his brother," said Jina Rivera of New Britain.

"He would like check up on me. He would like tell my sister how I am. He was like very caring. When I was in DARE, he would watch my sister," said Jedier Maldonado of New Britain.

Rivera had one message for her best friend.

"That I love him and to take care of us," added Rivera.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.