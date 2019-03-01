× WEATHER WATCH: What to expect with Saturday’s snowfall

We’re on the weather watch for snow tonight into Saturday morning.

TIMING: Snow will develop late tonight (around or just after midnight) and continue through Saturday morning before tapering off by mid-day.

SNOW AMOUNTS: With this storm, southern and eastern CT may end up with the highest in the state. Around 3″-6″ is possible southeast of I-84, with 1″-3″ towards northwestern CT. As with any snowstorm around here, the accumulation totals can vary pretty quickly in short distances. The snow projections should be used as guidelines and not taken as gospel.

IMPACT: Well, with the brunt of this being very early on a Saturday morning, hopefully most people will stay off the roads and let the plow crews do their jobs. Roads will likely still be slick throughout the rest of the morning, so any plans before noon Saturday may be in jeopardy due to trouble on the roads.

After the snow tapers off during the day on Saturday, we have about 36 hours of quiet weather for the 2nd half of Saturday and most of the daytime on Sunday.

More action is on the way for Sunday night into Monday. This looks like a “juicier” storm, meaning there’s more moisture to work with. It has the potential to cause significant snow accumulations, depending on the track.