West Haven budget turnaround

WEST HAVEN --For the first time since at least 2005, the City of West Haven is reporting a budget surplus. But, it's the turn around in Nancy Rossi's first 15 month's as the city's Mayor that's capturing the most attention.

When Rossi became West Haven's first female mayor, in December 2017, the city's financial situation was dire. "When I first got in, if you projected out a realistic deficit, it would’ve been well over $11 million, if not more," said Rossi.

But, in an independent audit, just released, for fiscal year 2018, the city now shows a general fund surplus of over $3.1 million. And, after liabilities, a positive fund balance of nearly $2.2 million.

"That just means we’ve kind of turned the corner," said Rossi. "We are not out of the woods yet. We have a lot more work to do."

So how they do it? She implemented freezes in both hiring and overtime, not including police and fire, on her first day in office.

"We’ve cut the overtime, on the city side, 61% from the same time the year before," said Rossi.

This resulted in the savings of over $200,000, she said.

