10 people left homeless after large fire devastates multi-family residence in Norwalk

NORWALK — A multi-family home was gutted by flames around noon Saturday in Norwalk.

Local fire companies responded to the three-story residence on 34 Kossuth Street in Norwalk just before 12 p.m. to find the second and third floors engulfed in flames.

All ten of the home’s occupants managed to escape the burning structure while avoiding injuries.

Firefighters made quick work of the blaze and knocked it down after only about 30 minutes, however the house was already in ruins and reduced to a smoldering shell.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal conducted an inspection of the premises and deemed it uninhabitable, primarily due to unfit living conditions and safety hazards caused by the irreparable fire and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the ten displaced occupants in finding temporary shelter.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating what caused the blaze to break out on Saturday.

Stay with FOX 61 for updates.

41.090795 -73.421911