Another Winter Storm on the way for Sunday Evening – 6″+ likely

Storm #1 is finally getting out of here - after dumping inches of snow on the area. The rest of the afternoon looks pleasant, even with a couple peeks of sun.

Storm #2 develops either late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night (more likely). This looks like a much bigger storm with more moisture to work with and the potential for a high impact storm.

TIMING/PRECIPITATION TYPE: Snow will develop late Sunday, Sunday night becoming heavy for a while overnight. Then there’s a possible change to all wintry mix or rain for part of CT early Monday if the storm tracks straight over CT. A track farther south would mean all snow and a track offshore will mean all snow but less accumulation. When we figure out the first storm (Saturday) that will make it easier for the models to resolve what the second one will do. They’re all connected! Snow/mix gradually ends Monday morning.

SNOWFALL TOTALS: Snowfall should get up to 8" across most of the state, with mixing killing accumulation in southeast CT, with only 2-5" expected.

IMPACTS: The storm is trending colder so there is a chance for some fluff factor with this storm. That said - it should accumulate fairly quickly.

LOOKING AHEAD: With all of this I think it’s fair to say March is coming in like a lion! After our stormy weather pattern ends, it’s really cold for much of next week with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Snow ends 9 am - noon, mostly cloudy. Then another chance for snow in the evening. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds, chance for late-day or evening snow. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Heavy snow may change to a wintry mix/rain south and east of I-84. Low: Mid 20s.

MONDAY: Snow/mix gradually tapers off through the morning. Some clearing in the afternoon, milder too. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

