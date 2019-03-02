WEATHER WATCH: What to expect with Saturday’s snowfall
Drivers get $750,000 settlement in dispute with limo company

Posted March 2, 2019

NEW HAVEN — A limousine company dispute in Connecticut has resulted in a $750,000 settlement for 23 current and former drivers.

The Connecticut Law Tribune reports that drivers for Connecticut Limousine recently agreed to settle their lawsuit over allegations the New Haven-based company illegally withheld wages by misclassifying the drivers as independent contractors, instead of employees.

A lawyer for Connecticut Limousine said the company would have no comment on the settlement.

The company had filed court papers denying allegations of unjust enrichment and illegally withholding wages.

A lawyer for the drivers, Michael Petela Jr., said the company improperly shifted many business expenses onto the drivers, who had to pay $463 a month for insurance and other costs. He says few drivers earned more than $60,000 a year and some actually lost money.

