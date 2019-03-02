WEATHER WATCH: What to expect with Saturday’s snowfall
House panel sets deadline for WH on security clearances info

Posted 1:02 PM, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:50PM, March 2, 2019

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, visits the Auschwitz concentration camp memorial in a delegation with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on February 15, 2019 in Oswiecim, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A congressional committee is giving the White House until Monday to voluntarily turn over documents related to White House security clearances.

The deadline from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform comes amid questions about the Trump administration’s truthfulness regarding how senior adviser Jared Kushner got his high-level security clearance.

Chairman Elijah Cummings writes: “I am now writing a final time to request your voluntary cooperation with this investigation.” If the White House doesn’t respond, Cummings could issue subpoenas for documents and interviews.

Career security officials had recommended against granting a clearance to Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump ordered officials to grant the clearance, and that then-chief of staff John Kelly documented his concerns about the process in an internal memorandum.

