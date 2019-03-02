WEATHER WATCH: What to expect with Saturday’s snowfall
BREAKING: Wrong way driver causes multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries on I-95

Posted 7:07 PM, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, March 2, 2019

STONINGTON — A wrong-way driver on I-95 in Stonington collided with at least one other vehicle Saturday evening.

Two Lifestar choppers were dispatched after being requested to airlift patients to area hospitals. The crash left multiple parties with serious injuries.

Connecticut State Police are awaiting word on whether any of the injuries were fatal.

The southbound side of the highway is completely shut down between exits 91 and 90 so police can conduct an investigation.

A FOX 61 crew is headed to the scene — check back for updates shortly.

