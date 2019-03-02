WEATHER WATCH: What to expect with Saturday’s snowfall
Check storm delays and closings here

Police: Two women stabbed in Waterbury Friday night

Posted 7:59 AM, March 2, 2019, by
WaterburyPolice

WATERBURY – Two women suffered stab wounds in assault Friday night.

Police aren’t releasing many details, but say that they were called to 72 Oak Street in the Brass City about 9:30 p.m.  They found two women who both had puncture wounds to their hands. Both women were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the department’s Forensic Unit responded to process the scene.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Garret Hairston, had left the area, but police were able to locate him walking on a nearby street.  Hairston was arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd degree Assault, two counts of Risk of Injury, Burglary, Breach of Peace, Violation of a Protective Order, and Interfering with Police.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.559286 by -73.024040.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.