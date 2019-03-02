× Police: Two women stabbed in Waterbury Friday night

WATERBURY – Two women suffered stab wounds in assault Friday night.

Police aren’t releasing many details, but say that they were called to 72 Oak Street in the Brass City about 9:30 p.m. They found two women who both had puncture wounds to their hands. Both women were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the department’s Forensic Unit responded to process the scene.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Garret Hairston, had left the area, but police were able to locate him walking on a nearby street. Hairston was arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd degree Assault, two counts of Risk of Injury, Burglary, Breach of Peace, Violation of a Protective Order, and Interfering with Police.