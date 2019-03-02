Snow tapers off Saturday; Another storm expected Sunday into Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMING: Snow will overspread the state overnight before ending from 9 am - noon.

SNOW AMOUNTS: We expect 1"-4" of snow in this storm (maybe some isolated 5" amounts in southeast CT).

IMPACT: Luckily the brunt of the storm will be on Saturday morning (on a day without work/school). Roads will likely still be slick throughout the rest of the morning with improvement by afternoon.

MINOR SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT:

This is a minor one, but there could be a little snow Saturday night for a few hours near/after dinnertime. We could get enough for a coating to an inch of snow.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND:

Most of Sunday will be dry with morning sunshine fading behind afternoon clouds and highs near 40 degrees.

STORM #2: Then storm #2 develops either late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night (more likely). This looks like a much bigger storm with more moisture to work with and the potential for a high impact storm.

TIMING/PRECIPITATION TYPE: Snow will develop late Sunday, Sunday night becoming heavy for a while overnight. Then there’s a possible change to all wintry mix or rain for part of CT early Monday if the storm tracks straight over CT. A track farther south would mean all snow and a track offshore will mean all snow but less accumulation. When we figure out the first storm (Saturday) that will make it easier for the models to resolve what the second one will do. They’re all connected! Snow/mix gradually ends Monday morning.

SNOWFALL TOTALS: Here are snowfall totals provided by the National Weather Service. They seem reasonable to us but but this still a low confidence forecast. The more mixing, the lower the totals.

IMPACTS: This will be a pasty wet heavy snow that will be tough to move. There is a very high chance of poor road conditions for the morning commute on Monday. School delay/closings are likely too so start thinking about what you want to do with the kiddos. Winds will not be an issue during this event. IF snow is wet/heavy enough power outages are a possibility.

LOOKING AHEAD: With all of this I think it’s fair to say March is coming in like a lion! After our stormy weather pattern ends, it’s really cold for much of next week with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Snow ends 9 am - noon, mostly cloudy. Then another chance for snow in the evening. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds, chance for late-day or evening snow. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Heavy snow may change to a wintry mix/rain south and east of I-84. Low: Mid 20s.

MONDAY: Snow/mix gradually tapers off through the morning. Some clearing in the afternoon, milder too. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

