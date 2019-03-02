× Waterbury man arrested for double stabbing that left victims’ hands punctured

WATERBURY — Police arrested a man they say stabbed two women on Oak Street Friday evening.

Waterbury detectives responded to the scene of 72 Oak Street at about 9:30 p.m. after learning of a reported assault in the area which escalated to a stabbing.

On arrival, the responding officers encountered two adult females suffering puncture wounds to their hands. Further investigation revealed the victims were attacked by a middle-aged male who fled the scene not long after.

Officers surveying the nearby neighborhoods soon located a suspicious man walking the streets and identified him as 52-year-old Garret Hairston. He was subsequently apprehended in connection to the stabbings and brought to the Waterbury Police Department and booked on several charges.

Hairston was given two counts of both 2nd Degree Assault and Risk of Injury, as well as single charges for 1st Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Breach of Peace, Interfering with a Police Investigation and Violation of a Protective Order.

Hairston is being held on a $100,000 bond pending his arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday, March 4th, to enter a plea on an unrelated incident.

