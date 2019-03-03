× Bridgeport police sergeant dies in suspected suicide

BRIDGEPORT – The Park City is mourning the death of a 19-year veteran of the police department.

Police were called to the Milford home of Sergeant Mark Belinkie Saturday night. Sources tell FOX61 Chief Investigator Brian Foley Belinkie’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

The city’s mayor and police chief issued a joint statement on Sunday.

“We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Sergeant Mark Belinkie,” said Mayor Ganim. “As we grieve, we will continue to have his family, friends and his colleagues of the Bridgeport Police Department in our thoughts and prayers.”

Chief Perez stated, “I share my deepest condolences with Sergeant Belinkie’s family and with the fellow brothers and sisters of our department. We lost a member of our family and everyone is hurting. If any one of our officers is suffering and needs to talk, they are encouraged to speak with our peer counselors who are available.”

Belinkie joined the Bridgeport Police Department in 2000 at age 24. He served as a detective, and was promoted to Sergeant in 2011. He was most currently assigned to the Patrol Division.