Weather Watch: Sunday Night Storm
Check storm delays and closings here

Connecticut towns to be recognized for high voter turnout

Posted 3:27 PM, March 3, 2019, by

HARTFORD — Four Connecticut communities will be honored for their impressive Election Day voter turnouts.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will present the 2018 Democracy Cup in four categories, based on town size, in a series of public events this month.

The winner in the small town category is Washington; the winner in the mid-size town category is Granby; the winner of the large town category is Guilford; and the winner of the city category is West Hartford.

Merrill, a Democrat, says “record-breaking voter registration was followed by record-breaking voter turnout” in Connecticut’s November election.

Statewide voter turnout was 65.19 percent. The town of Washington had the highest overall voter turnout of 87.66 percent.

The Democracy Cup competition is co-sponsored by the East Haddam Civic Association.

Below is the list of the previous winners.

Democracy Cup Winners
2000-2018

Year

SMALL TOWN

MID-SIZE TOWN

LARGE TOWN

CITY

2018

Washington

Granby

Guilford

West Hartford

2016

Pomfret

Somers

Wallingford

Greenwich

2014

Cornwall

Guilford

Glastonbury

Fairfield

2012

Bridgewater

Granby

Middletown

Stamford

2011

Hampton

Middlebury

Trumbull

Waterbury

2010

Roxbury

Granby

Simsbury

Stamford

2009

Bridgewater

Orange

East Haven

Stamford

2008

New Hartford

Avon

Newtown

Stamford

2007

East Haven

North Haven

West Hartford

2006

Union

Westport

West Hartford

2005

Middlebury

Shelton

West Hartford

2004

Washington

Wethersfield

Fairfield

2003

Washington

Naugatuck

West Hartford

2002

Middlebury

Glastonbury

West Hartford

2001

Washington

Trumbull

Waterbury

2000

Essex

Westport

West Hartford

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.