SOUTHINGTON — Firefighters responded to Tops Supermarket on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington Sunday night.

According to the Southington Fire Department Twitter page, flames have been said to be coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters said that there have been no reports of anyone being injured.

Multiple departments including Cheshire and Plainville have responded to the fire to aid Southington.