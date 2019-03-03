× Public Works Departments prepare for the second snow storm in 3 days

OLD SAYBROOK– It’s snowing outside Sunday night, but earlier in the day it was in the 40’s and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky in Old Saybrook!

“In November, we got that first storm [and] I thought it was going to be a bad year,” says Larry Bonin, the director of the Old Saybrook Public Works Department. “I’m starting to think that March first is now January first.”

March in Connecticut means there’s always a possibility for snow. By Monday, it will be snowing for three out of the four days in March!

“I wouldn’t be surprised if end of March, early April it’s snowing,” says Rebecca Bradshaw, who recently moved from Connecticut to Maryland.

“Four to five inches doesn’t seem that bad to me,” says Newington resident Newell Stamm.